Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 152,794 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 610,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,689. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

