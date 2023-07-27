Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0082

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $55.92 million and $523,493.38 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

