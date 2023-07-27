Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.28

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 595248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Constellium Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,361,000 after purchasing an additional 767,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

