Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.54. 970,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,747. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

