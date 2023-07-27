Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,488 shares of company stock worth $802,346. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
