Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,488 shares of company stock worth $802,346. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.