Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$397.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.10 million.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.