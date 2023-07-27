CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.56%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

