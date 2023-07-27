CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $622-627 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.24-$1.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.0 %

CoStar Group stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

