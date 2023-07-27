Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. TransAct Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TACT. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 8,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,014. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.85.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

