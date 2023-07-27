Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kornit Digital worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 202,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,529. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

