Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 1,165,500 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of comScore worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in comScore by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 11.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in comScore by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 175,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,936. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). comScore had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,904.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

