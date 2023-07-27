Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 77,700 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. Iteris accounts for approximately 6.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Iteris worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 121.7% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 104,157 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iteris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 72,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,393. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITI. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

