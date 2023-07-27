CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 33,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,555. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.