CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 33,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,555. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.