Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance
GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
