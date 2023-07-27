Crane (NYSE:CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Crane has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years. Crane has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 218,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crane by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

