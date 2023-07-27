Crane (NYSE:CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Crane has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years. Crane has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Crane Stock Performance
CR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 218,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70.
Insider Transactions at Crane
In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Crane
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crane by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
