Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.58.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPG traded down C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.44. 4,144,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.38. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$11.54.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of C$941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.