Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.22. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.02 and a 12 month high of C$17.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 203.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

