Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1936 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,516. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.44% and a return on equity of 470.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

