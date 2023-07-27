CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 295.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 368.4%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 20,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,714. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,943.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,539 shares of company stock worth $432,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 406,459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3,046.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.