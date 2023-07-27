CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.
CTS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 144,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
