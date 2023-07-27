CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 144,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,781,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

