CubeSmart Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
CubeSmart Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 179,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
