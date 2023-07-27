CubeSmart (CUBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,244. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

