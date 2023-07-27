Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,540 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. 2,532,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,012. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

