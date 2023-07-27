Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

