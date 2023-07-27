Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 1,500,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,126. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

