Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,386 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 2,446,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.