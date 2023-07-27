Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CUBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.57. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 510,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 131,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

