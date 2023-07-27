Cutera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,533 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 428% compared to the typical daily volume of 480 put options.

Cutera Stock Up 21.4 %

CUTR traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,013. The company has a market cap of $357.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Cutera has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,371,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,846,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 100,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,123,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,111 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

