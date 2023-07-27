CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 372,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,252. The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

