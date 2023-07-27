Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cytosorbents Profile

(Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.