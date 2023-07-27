Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.20. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12 month low of C$50.78 and a 12 month high of C$67.90.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

