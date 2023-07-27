Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Dana has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 2,269,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

