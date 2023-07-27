Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $918,917.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHRGet Free Report) Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Danaher Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $9.56 on Thursday, hitting $255.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

