Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $918,917.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Danaher Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $9.56 on Thursday, hitting $255.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

