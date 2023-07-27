Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.65. 1,282,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.84. Danaher has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.