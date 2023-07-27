Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $290.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Danaher Trading Down 3.6 %

DHR traded down $9.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.31. 4,085,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.84. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

