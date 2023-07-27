DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DarioHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DarioHealth Trading Down 2.8 %

DarioHealth stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 39.28% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. Equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage platform; and Dario blood glucose monitoring system.

