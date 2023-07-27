DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIOFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DarioHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DarioHealth Trading Down 2.8 %

DarioHealth stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 39.28% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. Equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage platform; and Dario blood glucose monitoring system.

