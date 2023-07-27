Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -409.76 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $2,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,331,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $2,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $30,331,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $2,761,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.