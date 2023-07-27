Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

