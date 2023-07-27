Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WILYY shares. Handelsbanken cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.70.
Demant A/S Company Profile
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
