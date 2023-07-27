Desjardins Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NYSE:VET traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 917,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,514. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

