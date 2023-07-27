Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $1.86 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
