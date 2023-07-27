Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $1.86 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,833,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 203,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Desktop Metal by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 494,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 255,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 47.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 1,070,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

