Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dialogue Health Technologies Trading Up 55.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLHTF traded up C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.77. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.19. Dialogue Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.43 and a one year high of C$2.44.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.