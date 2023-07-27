Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Trading Up 40.3%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 40.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.05. Approximately 1,051,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,165% from the average daily volume of 32,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.53.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

