Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 1,225,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,429. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

