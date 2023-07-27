Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.
Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile
