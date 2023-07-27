Drax Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 9.20 (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Drax Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of LON:DRX traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 604.40 ($7.75). 2,626,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 579.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 612.99. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,041.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.06. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.50 ($10.25).
Insider Activity at Drax Group
In related news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,309,350.13). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
