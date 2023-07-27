Drax Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 9.20 (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Drax Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON:DRX traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 604.40 ($7.75). 2,626,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 579.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 612.99. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,041.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.06. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.50 ($10.25).

Insider Activity at Drax Group

In related news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,309,350.13). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Drax Group

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($12.21) to GBX 940 ($12.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 862.60 ($11.06).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

