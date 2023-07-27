Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Eagle Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

EFSI stock remained flat at $31.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.48. Eagle Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

