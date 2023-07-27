Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.28. 493,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $233,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 51.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

