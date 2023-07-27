Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 1,983.8% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
ETV stock remained flat at $13.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 87,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,768. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
