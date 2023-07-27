Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 1,983.8% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETV stock remained flat at $13.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 87,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,768. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

