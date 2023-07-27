EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR) Insider Purchases A$29,999.97 in Stock

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Evans purchased 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($20,270.25).

EBR Systems, Inc develops implantable systems for wireless tissue stimulation. The company offers WiSE cardiac resynchronization therapy system that uses a proprietary wireless technology to deliver pacing stimulation directly to the inside of the left ventricle of the heart. Its products are used to eliminate lead complications, such as placement difficulty, unintended nerve stimulation, dislodgement, extraction, and repositioning.

